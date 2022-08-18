AEW star Max Caster from The Acclaimed recently spoke with PW Insider about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including his desire to once again face off against two of the top tag teams working in the industry today, the Young Bucks and FTR. Highlights from Caster’s interview can be found below.

Says the Acclaimed wants rematches with FTR and the Young Bucks:

“You know, FTR, I say those two guys are individually two of the best wrestlers in the world. Top five easily. We wrestled them recently. I would love to wrestle them again. But I will say it’s been a year and a half since we’ve wrestled the Young Bucks and I would really like to get my hands on those guys again, and prove that from the team they wrestled back in 2020 when we were 10 matches in, we’re a completely different team now.”

Wants to show the world how much he and Anthony Bowens have improved:

“We’ve improved so much – our chemistry, our presentation, the things I can say about them at this point. I mean, I would love another chance at the Young Bucks, just to prove who is the better team in this moment. And I know it’s me and Anthony.”