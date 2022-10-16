Max Caster of The Acclaimed took to Twitter to comment on the reaction they received from the Canadian fans at AEW Dynamite in Toronto, ONT. this past Wednesday night.

The AEW star, who is one-half of the World Tag-Team Champions, shared a clip of his entrance freestyle rap from this week’s show. He wrote the following:

“IN CASE YOU MISSED IT. Here’s my freestyle from AEW Dynamite. The Canadian fans were so loud, I couldn’t hear Justin! Sounds like everyone loves the Acclaimed. #MicDrop.”