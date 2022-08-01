AEW star Max Caster from The Acclaimed recently joined All Hip Hop for an in-depth conversation about this work in the company thus far, which include his thoughts on collaborating with Tony Khan. Caster also touches on fans comparing him to the great John Cena due to his gimmick as a freestyle diss rapper. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

His thoughts on working with Tony Khan and how popular The Acclaimed has gotten in AEW:

“It’s always what you make it when you work somewhere. It doesn’t matter anywhere. So if you have ideas, if you’re innovative, if you have things to elevate yourself, then what’s stopping your boss or your company from really doing that? So the process is from the start, Tony was like, ‘Oh, you know, you’re a rapper, keep rapping.’I think it’s paid off because The Acclaimed is obviously the most popular tag team in AEW, the most popular homegrown team for sure. And whenever me and Anthony come out, that’s siren hits on our music. The fans tell you right away how popular we are. So I think that’s a testament to Tony and the company allowing the wrestlers, allowing us to use our judgment and our talents to our own benefit, which will eventually benefit the company, which it has.”

Talks John Cena comparisons, a compliment that makes him very proud:

“Yeah, the John Cena stuff, it bothered me at first. I’ll be honest. It’s tough to do something new in wrestling. Right? Everything’s been done. And even in movies, I just read something that in movies and TV, there’s only 36 possible plots in all of movies and all of media, 36 total. So, there’s more than 36 movies. There’s way more than 36 wrestlers. There is going to be another rapper eventually. So it bothered me at first, but then I realized, w”?ell, you’re comparing me to arguably the greatest wrestler of all time. Definitely the biggest drawing wrestler of the modern era, or at least the era we’re in now. So it’s not a bad thing. And to have John reach out to me and say the things he said publicly about me, I mean, that meant a lot. I saw those comments right before I wrestled see CM Punk. And I had a little moment with myself and I’m just like, “Damn, this is a crazy life.” You know? And for all the people who are hating or they didn’t believe at first, I guarantee you they’re Acclaimed fans now.”