AEW star Max Caster recently joined TMZ to do one of his weekly freestyles, where the Acclaimed member took shots at top industry rapper DaBaby, Tom Brady, and even teased the arrival of CM Punk into AEW, which has been the biggest news of the last week. Check out his full freestyle below.

AEW world champion Kenny Omega responded to a fan on Twitter who shared the Cleaner’s proven statistics as a draw, including how he increased subscribers for New Japan World, how his pay per view main events have been AEW’s highest bought shows, and how the promotion’s weekly TNT program Dynamite has increased its overnight viewership drastically. Omega writes, “This list will keep growing, trust me.”