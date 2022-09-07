The backstage drama going on between top AEW stars and executives has been the talk of the pro-wrestling town since Sunday, with many fans online wondering if The Acclaimed’s Max Caster will be mentioning any of the incidents during one of his freestyle rap entrances. Now Caster has taken to Twitter teasing that he will be getting a microphone on this evening’s Dynamite.

AEW has released footage of FTW champion HOOK and rapper Action Bronson cutting a promo on Matt Menard and Angelo Parker following the duo’s attack on HOOK at ALL OUT. Bronson hints that the four men will meet in a tag team match, which is in line with a report we made about the match taking place at Dynamite Grand Slam. See the promo below.