The backstage drama going on between top AEW stars and executives has been the talk of the pro-wrestling town since Sunday, with many fans online wondering if The Acclaimed’s Max Caster will be mentioning any of the incidents during one of his freestyle rap entrances. Now Caster has taken to Twitter teasing that he will be getting a microphone on this evening’s Dynamite.
Guess what I have tonight… #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/KoqzEjCw2x
— ''Platinum'' Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) September 7, 2022
AEW has released footage of FTW champion HOOK and rapper Action Bronson cutting a promo on Matt Menard and Angelo Parker following the duo’s attack on HOOK at ALL OUT. Bronson hints that the four men will meet in a tag team match, which is in line with a report we made about the match taking place at Dynamite Grand Slam. See the promo below.
Post #AEWAllOut words with @actionbronson after #FTW Champion @730Hook's successful title defense vs. #JerichoAppreciationSociety's @TheAngeloParker.
Catch the pre-PPV action right here ▶️ https://t.co/nps7VUI9fm
Order the #AEWAllOut replay @bleacherreport, intl. @FiteTV+@ppv_com pic.twitter.com/vjNyIrgu3x
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 7, 2022