AEW star Max Caster from The Acclaimed took to Twitter to discuss the company’s newly introduced trios titles, and reveals that he and Bowens would like to compete for the titles along with popular rapper Lil Scrappy. He writes, “The Acclaimed x @reallilscrappy for Trios champs.”

Chuck Taylor was also active on Twitter to hype tonight’s six-man tag match on AEW Rampage, where he, Trent, and Orange Cassidy battle the trio of Jay Lethal, Satnum Singh, and Sonjay Dutt. Taylor writes, “AEW Rampage tonight if Dustin wins then all 3 members of the opposing team must report to The Delaware Blue Coats (also I’m taller than Greg please change this poster and also I hate this picture of me why did I make a weird Popeye face ok cool see ya).”