Maximum Male Models Founder & Director Max Dupri is still with the group after all.

Last night’s SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE SmackDown featured a backstage segment where MMM Director of Talent Maxxine Dupri introduced ma.çé and mån.sôör, who then modeled their 2022 SummerSlam Beachwear Collection, which was just a bunch of SummerSlam merchandise.

Max suddenly appeared during the video, which caused Pat McAfee to yell out in shock on commentary. Max stood with the rest of the group and said they are still looking for models who embody the essence of the Maximum Male Models creed. Maxxine then finished the sentence and said that creed is to titillate the juices of your guilty pleasures. That was the end of the segment.

You can can see video of the segment below. The former Mansoor and the former Mace were a topic of discussion on social media as their characters seemed to be much more flamboyant this week.

As we’ve noted, Max was not at last week’s SmackDown and it was reported that he had been pulled from the Maximum Male Models group after rubbing some people the wrong way backstage, which led to Vince McMahon making the decision to write him out of the storyline before his retirement was announced. It was then reported on Friday that Vince reportedly made the decision to pull Max from the group after one of the earlier Maximum Male Models segments went bad, and Vince blamed that on Max’s delivery of some of his lines. It was also said that Max spoke up about some of the scripting for the segment, and apparently that didn’t go over well with Vince and others.

There was some speculation on the former LA Knight possibly being added back to the MMM stable now that Vince is gone, and it looks like that is what happened some time in the last week. It was reported that Max has his supporters within WWE. The original change was at least acknowledged on commentary by McAfee when Max was shown in last night’s segment.

WWE Shop recently pulled the Maximum Male Models t-shirt with Max, ma.çé and mån.sôör on the front, and that shirt has not been re-added as of this writing.

