We reported yesterday that Max Dupri, formerly known as LA Knight, was not at the TD Garden Arena in Boston for last night’s SmackDown despite there being a segment featuring his Maximum Male Models Group.

According to the PW Torch, Dupri’s involvement with the group is officially over, and all of his duties will fall onto his storyline sister, Maxine Dupri. Reports are that Dupri was rubbing some people the wrong way backstage, which eventually led to him being written out of the group, a decision that was made by the now retired Vince McMahon.

Dupri made his debut on SmackDown back in May of this year. In NXT he is a former Million Dollar champion and had an intense feud with Cameron Grimes. It is not currently known what WWE’s plans for him will be now.

Stay tuned.