During a recent interview on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling former star Maxx Payne spoke about his time in WWE, and claims that Hulk Hogan tried to sabotage his time there by telling Vince McMahon not to do business with him. Highlights are below.

Says Hulk Hogan told Vince McMahon not to do business with him:

A lot of it was really untrue, just like the Knobbs thing. For him to blame me for him being a f***ing a**hole on that throw… well, Hogan bought it, so what did Hogan do? Went straight to f***ing Vince and said, ‘You better not f***ing deal with this guy.’ Vince did ignore that in the end and let me go there.

Why he ultimately decided to leave WWE:

I got there and one thing after another just kept falling through. That’s when I just decided sometimes, once again, the man in the mirror says, ‘You better be saying no, it’s time to walk away.’

