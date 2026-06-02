Maxxine Dupri is shedding some light on her recent interactions with Austin Theory and the rest of The Vision on WWE Raw.

Over the past several months, fans have noticed Dupri appearing in the background of multiple backstage segments alongside members of The Vision, leading to speculation about her connection to the group.

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo (see video below), Dupri addressed those interactions and offered a different perspective on the faction.

According to Dupri, she has built friendships across the WWE locker room and believes The Vision may not be viewed fairly by some fans.

“I’m a friendly girl,” Dupri said. “I get along with everyone. I’m friends with all the girls in the locker room. I’m friends with a lot of the guys on the roster. I think that The Vision is doing what The Vision needs to do, and maybe they’re a little misunderstood.”

Dupri went on to specifically discuss Austin Theory, suggesting there is more to him than what fans see on WWE television.

An interesting perspective from someone who has spent time around the group.

“I think that if people took the time to get to know them and get to know Austin that maybe they would feel differently,” she continued. “I just think that I’ve gotten to see that other side.”

While Dupri stopped short of revealing any deeper involvement with The Vision, her comments could add further intrigue to the ongoing backstage teases that have been playing out on Raw in recent months.

Whether those interactions ultimately lead to a formal alliance remains to be seen, but Dupri clearly believes Theory and his associates deserve a second look from the WWE Universe.