Social media continues to chip away at the nerves of pro wrestlers.

In addition to Thea Hail delivering a tear-filled statement about social media hate just a couple of days ago, another WWE Superstar has vented her frustration.

While appearing as a guest on the IMPAULSIVE with Logan Paul podcast, former WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Maxxine Dupri spoke about avoiding Twitter/X specifically as a result.

“I signed up to learn this new craft and try new moves and do it in front of the world and it’s fun,” Dupri stated. “So I do enjoy that. The part that actually is like … it’s still challenging, but the part that’s truly hard is like mentally being away from home.”

She continued, “You’re probably, like, so numb to this, but for me, sometimes if I catch a glimpse of something online, I don’t do well with that. So that’s why I got to stay off X.”

As the conversation continued, Dupri pointed out that she is still active on TikTok and Instagram, because she feels the users on those platforms aren’t as negative.

“Anything they say about you, I promise you I’ve thought about myself already. I don’t need you to tell me,” she said. “And I also think, like, I’ve never said anything outright mean about another person that wasn’t coming from a place of my own insecurity.”

Watch the complete Maxxine Dupri interview from the IMPAULSIVE with Logan Paul podcast via the YouTube player embedded below.