Two WWE talents closed out the year by officially starting a new chapter together.

WWE stars Sydney Zmrzel (Maxxine Dupri) and Anthony Luke (Kam Hendrix) were married on December 31, with People.com publishing exclusive details on the ceremony and celebration, as well as photos (see below).

The wedding took place at LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort in Naples, Florida, with Zmrzel, the reigning WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion, describing the moment as a lifelong dream finally becoming reality.

“I was the little girl who had her wedding planned since she could talk, and this week is that dream coming to life; an ethereal escape with everyone who’s been part of our story.”

The ceremony featured a sizable guest list of roughly 180 attendees, many of whom came from the wrestling world. Those in attendance reportedly included Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, Otis, Chelsea Green, Shayna Baszler, Indi Hartwell, Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, Deonna Purrazzo, Matt Cardona, Steve Maclin, and Chase DeMoor, among others.

Zmrzel made her walk down the aisle to “Yebba’s Heartbreak” by Drake and YEBBA from the Certified Lover Boy album, adding a personal musical touch to the ceremony.

Luke is currently part of WWE’s developmental system and competes on the NXT brand. He previously appeared on both seasons of WWE L.F.G. on A&E and was recently in action at NXT house shows on December 19 and December 20.

Maxxine Dupri is scheduled to defend her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against former title-holder Becky Lynch on the special WWE Raw on Netflix 1-Year Anniversary episode scheduled for January 5, 2026, live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

