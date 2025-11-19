Maxxine Dupri had the biggest moment of her career on one of the most memorable episodes of WWE television in some time.

The emerging women’s wrestling star on the red brand defeated Becky Lynch this past Monday night in the historic final-ever WWE Raw appearance by John Cena at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, to become the brand new WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion.

In an update, Dupri surfaced via social media today to try and put into words what it meant to her to capture her first WWE main roster title earlier this week in “The Empire State.”

“I thought I would wake up today with the words to describe what Monday night meant to me, but alas here I am never wanting to wake up from this dream,” she wrote via her official Instagram page. “Madison Square Garden, I LOVE YOU. WWE Universe, I LOVE YOU. The Dungeon2.0, I LOVE YOU. Flatbacks Training, I LOVE YOU. Shane Helms, I LOVE YOU. The Performance Center, I LOVE YOU. My Alpha Babes, I LOVE YOU. Luke, I LOVE YOU. My day one support crew (you know who you are), I LOVE YOU. AJ Lee, I LOVE YOU. My insanely supportive parents, I LOVE YOU.”

Dupri continued, “This win is so much bigger than me – I wouldn’t be here without EVERY single person that guided me along the way. And now it’s back to the lab, because I never want to let go of this feeling. We have so much more work to do. Thank you for being on this ride with me. XO, The IConic Champ.”