Maxxine Dupri is embracing her new role in WWE and isn’t looking back.

Following her shocking betrayal of Otis on the July 13 episode of WWE Raw, Dupri has made it clear she’s fully committed to The Vision alongside Austin Theory, Bron Breakker, Logan Paul and Paul Heyman.

Appearing on The Nikki & Brie Show (see video below), Dupri explained that aligning with the group has given her a newfound confidence, saying she no longer concerns herself with fan criticism.

“I do feel like a weight is off my shoulders,” she said. “I no longer care what these haters have to say, I don’t care what all these normies in the crowd want to tweet about me, I no longer have to impress you guys. Austin is into me and he’s down with everything I’m doing, so why I do need to worry about anything they’re doing? Let’s not forget, Paul Heyman was also very proud.”

Dupri also reflected on helping Theory and Bron Breakker regain the World Tag Team Championships, saying she’d been waiting for the opportunity to prove herself to Theory and seize the moment.

“I’ve been waiting for that moment,” she said. “I’ve been waiting to just unleash and do what needs to be done and make Austin proud. I did it. It was just like in the moment. You couldn’t have dreamt that up to be better. I showed up for him, I applied the pressure. As Dawkins fell over, he got the pin because he’s brilliant obviously. Afterwards, it was just like, I think it’s time we fill everyone in on what’s going on.”

Dupri’s comments come just days after she turned on Otis during Raw, delivering a low blow after he attempted to confess his feelings for her. The betrayal officially cemented her place in The Vision, ending her longtime association with Alpha Academy and marking a dramatic shift in her WWE character.