Maxxine Dupri isn’t buying the comparisons between her on-screen pairing with Austin Theory and WWE’s popular duo of Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio.

Since Dupri aligned herself with Theory as part of The Vision, fans have frequently likened the pair to Morgan and Mysterio, with some even dubbing them a “Temu” version of the duo.

Speaking on The Nikki & Brie Show (see video below), Dupri made it clear she doesn’t see the similarities.

“I was just seeing that,” she responded. “They’re using this word Temu, I had to Google it. I have money, so I don’t shop there. I was like, it’s crazy that you guys even have that word in your vocabulary.”

Dupri went on to explain why she believes the comparisons miss the mark, pointing to the dynamic between Morgan and Mysterio while also taking a playful shot at “Dirty Dom.”

“I don’t feel that it’s the same at all,” she continued. “Did we forget about Mami [Rhea Ripley]? It’s not the same. It’s not my fault that we’re both blonde. But aside from that, first of all, Austin looks nothing like Dirty Dom. Austin showers. Austin gets a haircut. He’s a beautiful man. It’s just not the same.”

Also during the interview, Maxxine Dupri explained her heel turn and addressed her actions with Otis on the 7/13 WWE Raw.