– WWE Superstar Sunday on A&E returns tonight with new episodes of WWE LFG, WWE Rivals and WWE’s Greatest Moments. For WWE LFG, WWE released the following teaser clip, which shows Maxxine Dupri of Alpha Academy kissing her boyfriend Anthony Luke before his in-ring singles debut on tonight’s new episode.

– The countdown of the “50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches of All-Time” continued on Sunday morning, with Roddy Piper vs. Bret Hart from WrestleMania VIII, which came in at number 25 on the list.

– Also new on WWE’s YouTube channel is the latest episode of WWE Top 10, which looks at the biggest WrestleMania returns of all-time. The list is as follows:

1. Cody Rhodes WrestleMania 38

2. The Hardy Boyz WrestleMania 33

3. Ultimate Warrior WrestleMania 8

4. The Undertaker WrestleMania 20

5. Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth WrestleMania 7

6. John Cena WrestleMania 35

7. The NWO WrestleMania 31

8. Legion of Doom 2000 WrestleMania 14

9. Stone Cold Steve Austin WrestleMania 38

10. The Undertaker WrestleMania 40

11. Pete Rose WrestleMania 14

12. John Cena WrestleMania 32

13. Shane McMahon WrestleMania 39

14. The Rock WrestleMania 31

15. Mick Foley/HBK/Stone Cold WrestleMania 32

16. Mean Gene/Bobby Heenan WrestleMania 17

17. The Undertaker WrestleMania 34

18. Jim Ross WrestleMania 15

19. Yokozuna WrestleMania 11

20. Stephanie McMahon WrestleMania 40

21. Rocky Johnson WrestleMania 13

22. John Cena WrestleMania 40

23. Pat McAfee WrestleMania 39

24. Roddy Piper WrestleMania 5

25. The Rock WrestleMania 32

– On the WWE Vault YouTube channel, the company has released the complete Shawn Michaels vs. Diesel (Kevin Nash) match for the WWE Championship from WrestleMania XI.