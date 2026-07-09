Maxxine Dupri has commented for the first time since aligning herself with The Vision on WWE Raw.

Dupri shocked fans during the July 6 episode of WWE Raw when she helped Bron Breakker and Austin Theory defeat The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) to capture the WWE World Tag Team Championship.

During the closing moments of the match, Logan Paul distracted the referee, allowing Dupri to enter the ring and deliver a low blow to Angelo Dawkins. After the victory, Dupri embraced Theory before the two shared a kiss.

Appearing on Complex Graps, Dupri explained why she decided to join The Vision, saying she reached a point where she had to put herself first after feeling overlooked for so long.

“I mean, so much has changed, so much has happened in the past year, the past six months. I won my first title. I lost my first title. I lost a lot of opportunities. I wasn’t being given opportunities. I was continuing to be overlooked, but, not by Austin (Theory) of course, and I think I just came to a point where at some point, you have to choose yourself and I chose me and I did what needed to be done.”

Dupri then joked about her relationship with Theory while explaining why she wanted to be part of The Vision.

“I mean, have you seen him? The answer’s pretty clear, and I wanna be with the best of the best. You are the average of the five people you surround yourself with and so, I’m gonna surround myself with the best.”

The former Alpha Academy member also addressed her decision to distance herself from Otis and Akira Tozawa, saying she felt she had spent years putting others first without receiving the same support in return.

“It just got to a point where I had to choose me. I’ve been choosing them for years, and that hasn’t gotten me anywhere. Also, let’s not forget, all those times when Becky (Lynch) was getting disqualified and purposely doing things so that I couldn’t win the title, where were they? Were they ever ringside for me? So, I had to do that on my own, and then, when I lost it, thanks to Nattie, where were they? So to me, it’s like, it’s not personal; it’s just about me choosing me but no one has been choosing me. Literally no one, and Austin (Theory) has chosen me so I’m choosing him and I’m choosing Maxxine.”