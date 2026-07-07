Titles changed hands on the July 6 episode of WWE Raw in “The Windy City.”

Serving as the first match of the evening at the 7/6 Raw on Netflix show from AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, was the advertised WWE World Tag-Team Championship rematch pitting newly crowned champions The Street Profits against former title-holders The Vision.

After a back-and-forth match, it was the closing moments that shocked the 12,000+ fans in attendance, as Maxxine Dupri came out from under the ring and provided an assist that led to Austin Theory and Bron Breakker defeating Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins to become the new WWE World Tag-Team Champions.

Once the match wrapped up, as Theory and Breakker were celebrating their title-earning victory, Dupri ran over and jumped into Theory’s arms for a big kiss.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 7/6/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

MAXXINE DUPRI 😱😱 The Vision WIN the Tag Team Titles!!! pic.twitter.com/zMdaBIiyy5 — WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2026

The Vision have GOLD once again! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/vrwAR3FzPA — WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2026