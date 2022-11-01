PW Mania recently conducted an interview with pro-wrestling star Mazzerati, who spoke with the publication about a wide variety of topics, like how she felt about working for several major companies like IMPACT, ROH, and AEW. Highlights can be found below.

Working at Ring of Honor:

“I was hoping to one day get a spot, then Bobby Cruise asked me to be the timekeeper. Every time I was asked to be the timekeeper, I got so invested in the match and one time I forgot to ring the bell. I’m just watching and so invested in the match as a wrestler, and I would remember I had to be a timekeeper today. I was in China for a good six months. Once I came back everyone said I got better after being there. The minute I came back they put me in a match where I teamed up with Katie Forbes against Sumie Sakai, and Mayu Iwatani. Tagging with Katie was chill, Sumie is someone I always looked up to so that was amazing as well. After that, they kept bringing me back to do things. When they reached out to me to be a part of the Women’s Tournament, I was screaming for happiness on the inside.”

Getting involved with Impact Wrestling:

“Funny story, I was there the first day because I was one of the undead brides with Su Yung, which was very cool. I had to work the next day at NAGA where I would be a timekeeper over there. IMPACT gave me a call and asked where I was and they told me I had a match. Dave Mizany, who I was working for at the time, I told him and thankfully I brought gear with me in my bag. So, they got an uber for me to come to IMPACT.”

Her time in All Elite Wrestling:

“The beginning of this year has been great. I’ve been having non-stop matches of people on my bucket list, and these were no different. Kiera was great. I’m always going to be nervous going out of the curtain. This is my dream, and I want to entertain, do it right, and keep my opponents safe at all times. Mercedes was amazing as well. She’s a ring general. I took a lot of notes and would love to work with her again too if presented with the chance to. It was nerve-wracking challenging Mercedes for the Ring of Honor Women’s Championship. Everyone was so cool, and I got great critiques. Working for All Elite Wrestling was a lot of fun and hope to go back soon.”