New AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker received a special gift from McDonald’s ahead of tonight’s title celebration on Friday Night Dynamite.

Baker, who finally won the gold from Hikaru Shida at last Sunday’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, took to Twitter tonight and revealed that the fast food giant sent her 1,500 Big Mac coupons for her celebration on Dynamite.

“Thank you @McDonalds for sending 1500 #BrittMac coupons for my championship celebration tonight! Luv ya! Xoxo #AEWDynamite,” Baker wrote, attaching two photos from the gift.

McDonald’s included a letter with the gift that says they have another gift on the way.

The attached note says, “#BrittMac – Congratulations on this accomplishment! Hope these coupons keep your fans well-fed on your favorite. Oh, and keep your eyes peeled. We’ve got another little something coming your way. – Your Friends at McDonald’s”

Tonight’s celebration segment on Dynamite saw several wrestlers in the ring with Baker, including Nyla Rose. Baker said everyone had Big Mac coupons under their chairs, but that was a lie as she had them herself on a platter, and was only going to give them to Rebel and Tony Schiavone. Baker went on with her promo before Rose crashed the celebration, knocking the burgers out of their hands and popping the balloons as she exited the ring.

You can see Baker’s full tweet below, along with a few shots from tonight’s celebration segment:

The Doctor is in and she's got some new bling 🦷 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/hmlxADU2S9 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) June 5, 2021

.@nylarosebeast really said no burgers for anybody 🍔 hope no one was hungry… #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/xJvlkVwPPe — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) June 5, 2021

