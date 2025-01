McKenzie Mitchell is back.

The former TNA Wrestling and WWE ring announcer and broadcast team member made her return to the pro wrestling scene on Saturday night.

Mitchell, who worked as a backstage interviewer for TNA from 2016-2019 before migrating to WWE from 2019-2023, made her return as the ring announcer at the TNA Genesis 2025 pay-per-view.

TNA Genesis 2025 took place on Sunday, January 19, from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.