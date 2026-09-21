MCW Pro Wrestling will honor RJ “The Bruiser” Meyer with an 11-person battle for the MCW Heavyweight Championship at Bruiser Strong on Saturday, September 26.

The Bruiser Strong Rumble headlines the event at the RJ Meyer Arena in Joppa, Maryland. MCW says the 11 competitors represent Meyer’s 11 championship reigns. The promotion also remembers him as its first student and a trainer and mentor.

The advertised card also includes:

Tony Macko vs. Reno in an “I Quit” match.

The Heavenly Assassins vs. Shot Through the Heart for the MCW Tag Team Championship.

Ykies vs. Reggie Collins for the MCW Rage TV Championship.

Mark Brutal, accompanied by Mr. Rahman, vs. Ronnie Zukko.

The Helm, accompanied by Juliette, vs. The Braintrust, accompanied by Mr. Rahman.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Eastern, with the first bell at 7:30 p.m. Individual tickets range from $25 to $50, and a four-person general-admission family package is $80. All attendees, including children, need tickets.

The arena is at 1000 Joppa Farm Road, Joppa, Maryland 21085.

Source: MCW’s official Bruiser Strong event page.