This morning WWE and 2K games announced details for this year’s WWE 2K24 release. The video game will feature a 40 years of WrestleMania showcase and features Cody Rhodes on the standard edition cover, with Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair as the cover stars for the deluxe edition.

The American Nightmare spoke with Sports Illustrated about being the face of 2K24, an honor he says means a whole lot to him.

I put it up there with winning the Royal Rumble, I put it up there with headlining WrestleMania 39. I want to go as far as I can go, and adding the 2K24 cover to that means a whole lot.

Cody would then comment on his WWE run since returning at WrestleMania 38. He adds that every day has felt like an “out of body experience.”

This run has been like an out of body experience. Every day, something’s happening. Now it’s being on the cover of the 2K24 game. That’s out of body. So what does it feel like to be on the cover of WWE 2K24? I used to go to these arenas where I was lower or a mid-card guy. It’s different now. The merchandise stands are all selling ‘American Nightmare’ stuff. I always shoot for the moon, but you don’t always make it. This time, I landed.

He continues…

Again, these are the type of things that you think about as a little kid dreaming about becoming a wrestler. You want to be at WrestleMania, you want to be on Monday Night Raw. This is a dream. That’s what it feels like. I don’t want it to end.

