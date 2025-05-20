– The Detroit Free Press has a featured piece up covering the late Sabu. As noted, pro wrestling legend Sabu died at age 61 on May 11.

– The GoFundMe campaign set up to cover the funeral costs for late pro wrestling legend Terry “Sabu” Brunk is up to $54,527. There is a little over a week remaining on the campaign. If you would like to donate, visit the official page at GoFundMe.com.

– Jeff Jarrett paid tribute to Sabu on the latest installment of his “My World” podcast.

– Kevin Nash also paid homage to Sabu on his latest “Kliq This” podcast.

– Former Sabu manager Shaffee Abraham shared a statement on Facebook in honor of the late hardcore wrestling legend.

– Rob Van Dam, who came into the business with Sabu under The Sheik, has been releasing a number of matches featuring himself and Sabu on his official YouTube channel.