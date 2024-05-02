Tonight’s AEW Dynamite took place from the Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, Canada and was broadcast on TBS. Here are the big news items from the show.

-Orange Cassidy came out for a promo and said that Chuck Taylor may never wrestle again. Whether this is storyline or real has yet to be confirmed.

-Serena Deeb defeated Mariah May on tonight’s program, and will now go on to face Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s Championship at Double or Nothing.

-The May 11th AEW Collision will be airing on TBS, with Rampage following immediately after.

-Excalibur revealed on commentary that Bryan Danielson has not been cleared to travel due to the damage Will Ospreay did to him at Dynasty.

-Speaking of damage, Kenny Omega came back on tonight’s show to address his battle with diverticulitis. The Cleaner revealed that he nearly died, but that he’ll continue to fight to get better. Eventually, Kazuchika Okada came out, which drew “Holy Shit” chants from the crowd. Omega was then attacked by Jack Perry and the Young Bucks, and was carted off. FTR eventually made the save. However, the attack continued on Rampage as the Elite hit FTR from behind and dumped Omega off his gurney.

EARLY LINEUP FOR MAY 8TH AEW DYNAMITE:

-Adam Copeland vs. Brody King for the TNT Championship

-Trent Beretta vs. Orange Cassidy

-Mariah May vs. Harley Cameron

-Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage come face to face

-We’ll hear from Serena Deeb