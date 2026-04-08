Megan Bayne is opening up about a difficult change in AEW, while also looking ahead to the future of Divine Dominion.

During a recent appearance on Close Up with Renee Paquette (see video below), Bayne addressed Penelope Ford’s injury and the subsequent shift that now sees Lena Kross stepping in as her new tag team partner.

As noted, Ford was injured on the February 25 episode of AEW Dynamite after taking a dive, with AEW President Tony Khan later indicating she could be sidelined for several months. The setback forced a shake-up in the team dynamic, leading to Bayne aligning with Kross going forward.

It’s a tough situation all around.

Speaking alongside Kross, Bayne didn’t hide her disappointment over Ford being out of action, while also acknowledging the realities that come with competing in the ring.

“Obviously, this current situation to me is a huge change and it’s very upsetting,” Bayne said. “But Penelope is an athlete, as we all are. So she knows that this sport comes with a lot of risk and you can’t always avoid injury. It’s never welcomed, but it’s not always avoidable. So I’m obviously upset to not have her by my side.”

Bayne went on to reflect on their close partnership and made it clear that Ford’s recovery is the top priority right now.

“Basically, since I debuted here, full time, we’ve been alongside one another. But at the moment, I think her focus just needs to be on getting back healthy, healing up at home, and my focus is going to remain at keeping the rest of the roster in line. I know that even if it’s temporarily from the sidelines, she’ll be supportive.”

Meanwhile, Lena Kross is embracing the spotlight and the opportunity that comes with stepping into a high-profile role.

“Pressure isn’t a problem,” Kross said. “It’s a privilege. I know exactly who I am. I know that this is exactly where I’m supposed to be.”

Kross doubled down on that confidence, making it clear she intends to prove she belongs.

“Some people might say I got it too early, but what I’m doing is proving exactly why I am here and exactly why I am one half of the AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions.”