Megan Bayne is officially #AllElite.

Bayne defeated Hyena Hera on the February 1st episode of AEW Collision. Following the match, AEW President Tony Khan announced that Bayne has signed with his promotion.

Harley Cameron scored her maiden victory on Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision, defeating Taya Valkyrie with a crucifix pin.

Backstage, Deonna Purrazzo wasn’t happy about Cameron’s achievement.

Bandido returned to AEW on Saturday’s episode of Collision, showing up to confront Chris Jericho and the Learning Tree.

This is the second time Bandido has returned to confront Jericho. He previously faced Jericho at ROH Final Battle but sustained a concussion. On Saturday night, Bandido rescued The Outrunners, who were attacked by the Learning Tree.

RUSH made his highly anticipated return to AEW on Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision, answering Max Caster’s open challenge.

RUSH beat the “Best Wrestler Alive” quickly, pinning him following the Bull’s Horns.

Dralistico accompanied RUSH to the ring for his match and spoke to The Beast Mortos after the win.

On Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision, Adam “Cope” Copeland challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at Revolution 2025 next month.

Cope has been feuding with Mox for weeks, ever since his return at Worlds End 2024. This led to Collision, where Cope issued the challenge.

The match has yet to be made official.

You can check out the complete results from the second day of Chris Jericho Rock n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Six on the Beach below:

* Bryan Keith def. Mansoor. MxM Collection then attacked Keith before Big Bill made the save. Instead of a fight, MxM suggested the two teams have a sing-off. MxM went with Nickelback’s ‘Photograph’ while Bill sang ‘My Girl’, pointing out Lexy Nair at ringside. The fans went with Bill, so MxM demanded two-out-of-three. Bill began with ‘Fly Me to the Moon,’ but Mason Madden attacked to set up the match.

* Big Bill def. Mason Madden

* Harley Cameron def. Billie Starkz

* Nick Wayne def. Serpentico

* AEW TNT Champion Daniel Garcia def. Black Machismo Jay Lethal. The two did the Mega Powers handshake after the match.

Coming out of Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision, we have some new matches scheduled for next week’s AEW programs.

You can check out the updated lineups for the February 5th episode of AEW Dynamite and the February 8th episode of AEW Collision below:

AEW Dynamite:

Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland

Will Ospreay vs. Don Callis Family Member

Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Buddy Matthews & Brody King

Queen Aminata vs. “Timeless” Toni Storm

AEW Collision:

Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe

Penelope Ford vs. Thunder Rosa