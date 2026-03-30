A major personal milestone has been reached by WWE personality Megan Morant.

And it’s one that goes far beyond the wrestling world.

Morant took to social media to reveal that she has officially qualified for the Olympic Trials, sharing an emotional and deeply personal message about her journey to get there.

“Holy crap! I qualified for the Olympic Trials,” Morant wrote. “I remember watching the Olympic Trials Marathon on NBC in 2020. A record number of women qualified to compete, and while watching, this crazy idea crossed my mind: what if you just tried? I was a has-been. My successful high school running career led to a DI college scholarship, but in college, things never really panned out. Deep down inside, I knew I still had untapped potential in running, but I often thought: who cares? What’s the point? I shifted my full attention towards building my career. I moved to 4 different states for work opportunities. I continued to casually run, signing up for marathon after marathon because it felt like the right thing to do. When it came to training and doing marathon specific workouts, again I thought: what’s the point. Who cares.”

Her message detailed the turning point that reignited her passion and ultimately set her on the path toward achieving the goal.

She continued, “That all changed upon watching the 2020 Olympic Trials. I saw a record number of women toe the line to chase a dream bigger than themselves. The field included working women, doctors, lawyers, mothers, professional runners and so many more. For the first time it really clicked in my brain that you don’t have to be just one thing. You can be a career woman, mother, and high level athlete all at the same time. Easy? No. Doable? If you want it to be: Why not? I was inspired. I got curious. I wanted to be there. I went to work. Over 6 years later, my dream is now a reality. With the greatest support system in the world by my side, I just qualified for the Olympic Trials (how is this even real?!”

A long road.

A huge payoff.

Morant wrapped up her post by celebrating the achievement with her family while reflecting on the emotional weight of the accomplishment.

She concluded, “I could write a novel on the journey it took to get here, but this post is already long enough and if you’re still reading, I love you! “For now, I’m gonna go drink a beer, celebrate with my little family, and probably cry a whole lot more. WE FREAKING DID IT!”

In an additional note that makes the achievement even more remarkable, Morant previously competed in the 2023 New York City Marathon just 15 weeks after donating a kidney.