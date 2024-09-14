Megan Thee Stallion is interested in lending more than just her vocals to WWE.

The hip-hop artist surfaced on social media following the debut episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network on Friday, September 13, 2024, to comment on her song being used as the new theme for the show.

As noted, “Neva Play,” a single performed by Megan Thee Stallion, is the new official theme song for the weekly two-hour WWE on USA blue brand prime time Friday night program.

Following the first airing of the song for the new open to the show, Stallion wrote via X, “I think it’s finally time I make my debut lol.”