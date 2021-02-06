Meiko Satomura is headed to WWE as she has signed with the company to work as a wrestler and a coach.

She’ll be added to the NXT UK roster as she is slated to stay in London where the UK Performance Center is located. Satomura has been in the pro wrestling business for 25 years and is the co-founder of Sendai Girls’ Pro Wrestling.

Tokyo Sports ran their interview with Satomura and during it, Meiko said the following about her move from Japan to London:

“Senjo [Sendai Girls’ dojo] has been in business for 15 years and has been in danger of survival due to the Great Eastern Japan Earthquake for 10 years. For the last 10 years, I have poured everything I have into the organization. And now I’m in the best condition as a wrestler. Then I decided I’d leave the organization to the younger generation and do what I wanted to do until I turned 50.”

Transcription credit to @EasternLariat on Twitter