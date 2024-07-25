An update on Meiko Satomura’s future in pro-wrestling.

Tokyo Sports reports that the Japanese legend is planning to retire. While the exact date hasn’t been set, her retirement is expected to occur in the spring of 2025, coinciding with her 30th anniversary in professional wrestling.

Satomura, who debuted in April 1995, is currently with WWE and taking part in the WWE Japan tour, which started on July 25th. Renowned as a trailblazer in women’s wrestling, she has competed in various organizations including Stardom, WCW, Sendai Girls, and NJPW.

Joining WWE in 2020, Satomura made her mark in NXT UK, where she captured the NXT UK Women’s Championship.