Meiko Satomura ended a legendary career this weekend.

As noted, the Japanese women’s wrestling legend competed in a retirement match against WWE Women’s Champion Bayley at the WWE Supershow in Tokyo, Japan.

Following the final bout of her iconic career, Satomura surfaced on social media with a photo she took with Bayley backstage at the show in Tokyo, along with a message.

“After the title match,” she began. “I am so grateful, Bayley.”

Satomura continued, “On the final day at Ryogoku, I was selected for the semi-finals and had a fierce battle with Bayley. Thank you very much!!”

Check out the aforementioned backstage photo, as well as the complete Bayley vs. Meiko Satomura match from July 27, below.