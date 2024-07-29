Meiko Satomura ended a legendary career this weekend.
As noted, the Japanese women’s wrestling legend competed in a retirement match against WWE Women’s Champion Bayley at the WWE Supershow in Tokyo, Japan.
Following the final bout of her iconic career, Satomura surfaced on social media with a photo she took with Bayley backstage at the show in Tokyo, along with a message.
“After the title match,” she began. “I am so grateful, Bayley.”
Satomura continued, “On the final day at Ryogoku, I was selected for the semi-finals and had a fierce battle with Bayley. Thank you very much!!”
Check out the aforementioned backstage photo, as well as the complete Bayley vs. Meiko Satomura match from July 27, below.
After the title match ‼️
I am so grateful✨✨✨@itsBayleyWWE
両国最終日はセミファイナルに抜擢され、Bayley と激闘でしたありがとうございました‼️
2024.7.27 #WWE #WWENXT #WWETokyo #WWEJAPAN #両国国技館 #SENJO pic.twitter.com/pVvpgv2NTa
— 里村明衣子 meiko satomura (@satomurameiko) July 28, 2024