30 years of history is wrapping up next April.

Women’s wrestling legend Meiko Satomura will end her 30-year career with her retirement match on April 29, 2025.

The former WWE NXT Superstar who is currently signed to WWE released the following statement in Japanese on Instagram (translated via Google):

1995.04.15-2025.04.29

Miko Rimura, 30 years of history, curtain.

April 29, 2025 (Tuesday, Holiday) Korakuen Hall

11:30 Trial start

Retirement date has been set.

I wonder how many more games I’ll watch for everyone I cheered on and met.

I will push through Meiko Satomura until the end.

Competition details will be announced later.