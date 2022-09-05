As noted, AEW World Champion CM Punk “went off” at the post-All Out media scrum last night, calling out the AEW Executive Vice Presidents, Adam Page, and Colt Cabana. You can click here for the original report from Sunday night with footage. Punk’s comments included a claim on Cabana sharing a bank account with his mother, and saying the two people who have made the most money off him are Colt and Vince McMahon.

In an update, a new report from multiple sources notes that that Punk garnered “an incredible amount of heat” for his comments, and that this reportedly led to a big altercation between two sides.

Word made the rounds after the scrum rant by Punk that AEW EVPs and inaugural AEW World Trios Champions Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were extremely pissed off, and one source claimed they were “threatening to walk” over Punk’s comments, according to Fightful Select. It was noted that at least one of The Young Bucks had been in contact with non-AEW talent and indicated that many of the rumors on Punk and the frustration surrounding him were true.

There was a feeling among some that The Elite were scheduled for the media scrum and that an adjustment was made after Punk’s scrum, but that has not been confirmed.

Word came out in the wee hours of the morning that there was some sort of confrontation that put Punk and AEW Producer Ace Steel, his longtime friend/trainer, against members of The Elite, according to Fightful. It was then noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that multiple sources reported seeing an altercation between The Young Bucks and Punk, due to the comments Punk made during the scrum. The incident was described as a melee. Word is that a security guard was seen running out of the scrum shortly after Punk left. Khan was not informed of the situation until after the scrum ended, and as of 1:41am CT on Monday, everyone was still in the building.

Regarding the whole situation possibly being a work, talent within AEW are under the impression that the situation is real and not a work. The heat between Punk and Cabana, and Punk and Page, has been real for a long time.

It was noted that regardless of the situation, there are several talents in AEW who are very upset with Punk’s comments. It’s also interesting to note that while some media were planning on skipping the scrum, they were told that they really should attend it, and that was before all the drama unfolded. AEW President Tony Khan was present at the media scrum throughout the entirety of the situation.

Regarding the Punk – Cabana situation, which Khan denied in an interview this past week, the original story earlier this year came out from AEW talents who were frustrated and under the impression that Punk and Cabana’s ill will towards each other cost the well-liked Cabana a job he was enjoying. Cabana eventually got put on ROH duty and word is that Cabana indicated to Khan before Punk’s original AEW debut that he’d likely not be happy working in AEW if Punk was there.

Below are some of Punk’s related comments from last night:



Now, it’s 2022. I haven’t been friends with this guy since at least 2014, late 2013. The fact that I have to sit up here because we have irresponsible people who call themselves EVPs and couldn’t fucking manage a Target and they spread lies and bullshit and put into the media that I got somebody fired when I have fuck all to do with him, want nothing to do with him, do not care where he works, where he doesn’t work, where he eats, where he sleeps. And the fact that I have to get up here and do this in 2022 is fucking embarrassing. And if y’all are at fault, fuck you. If you’re not, I apologize.



What did I ever do in this world to deserve an empty-headed fucking dumb fuck like Hangman Adam Page to go out on national television and fucking go into business for himself? For what? What did I do? What did I ever do? Didn’t do a goddamn thing.



It’s not [Tony Khan’s] position to make it very fucking clear [that Punk didn’t have anything to do with Cabana being moved to ROH]. There’s people who call themselves EVPs that should have fucking known better. This shit was none of their business. I understand sticking up for your fucking friends, I fucking get it, I stuck up for that guy [Cabana] more than anybody. Okay? I paid his bills until I didn’t and it was my decision not to.



Punk defeated Jon Moxley to become a two-time AEW World Champion at All Out on Sunday night, while The Elite defeated Page and The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds and John Silver to become the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions.

