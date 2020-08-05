Melina Announces the Passing of Her Father

Former WWE Women’s Champion Melina took to Instagram on Monday and announced the passing of her father, Prisciliano Perez II. He was 65.
Melina noted back on July 28 that her father had been hospitalized on his birthday.
“Today is my incredible father’s birthday and it hurts my heart so much that earlier today he was admitted into the hospital. He’s a strong man and we are keeping positive. Thank you to those who remembered his birthday today. You’re beautiful thoughts and energy is greatly appreciated at this time. I love you all,” she wrote one week ago.
She then announced his passing on Monday.
“My father will forever be the best man and the best human being I have ever known in my life. He is my everything for all eternity. My features, my loving heart, my passion for life, my humor, my values, my strength, my determination, my kindness, my name… everything I am and have is because of my father,” Melina wrote to begin her lengthy tribute.
“My heart hurts so much. I want to fall apart & drown in my tears because my hero, my strength, and my protector is no longer on this earth. He is in my heart reminding me that I am capable of anything I put my mind to, reminding me to be compassionate, brave, happy, grateful & strong.”
You can see Melina’s full tribute post below, along with the post from her father’s birthday when he was hospitalized last week:
My father was very loving, giving, smart, strong and loyal. He could make anything happen. When things would go wrong he’d find a solution. If someone was hurting he would make it all better. He cared about everyone around him. And he made so many people laugh. He put smiles on faces and loved being social. He was the absolute best of the best. And I was lucky to have him as my dad.
Daddy, I hate this & this hurts so badly that I physically hurt. We miss you. Please know I’ll do everything I can to be strong for you. I will live every second knowing I am loved by you and I will do everything I can till my final breathe to make you proud.
RIP Prisciliano Perez II 7/28/55-8/01/2020
