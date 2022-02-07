The legendary Melina took to her Instagram earlier today to comment on her appearance in the Royal Rumble matchup, where she was the first competitor eliminated by top WWE superstar, Sasha Banks.

The former Divas champion begins by thanking fans for their constant support throughout her career, then advocates for a singles match with Banks based on the reaction the two got before even locking up. Her full statement reads:

Thank you for all the love and edits for a match vs @sashabankswwe. I love them! Last year, @impactwrestling & @nwa gave me two great matches that I will always cherish. One with @deonnapurrazzo & the other with @kamillebrickhouse. Both gave me so much joy. It also proved I can still get in there with the best… SO, that night at the Royal Rumble, I was ready to GO! I wish that moment with Sasha was a singles match. To think if we were able to get a reaction like we did that night without wrestling… Can you imagine what we could do if we actually wrestled?!!! I can wish for a match with you with all my heart and it may never happen, but whether it was 5 seconds, 60 seconds or 20 minutes in the ring with you Sasha, I’m grateful for that magic moment at the Rumble no matter how short. I will forever keep that in my heart.

Melina began her WWE career back in 2004 before being granted her official release in 2011. You can see her full post below.