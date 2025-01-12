We are happy to report that former WWE Divas Champion Melina is safe following some concerns about her being unreachable due to the Los Angeles wildfires.

A Matter of Pride Wrestling, who broke the news last night, took to Twitter to announce that Melina has been located. They wrote,

“We’re relieved to share that Melina has made contact and is safe. We want to thank everyone for their concern, support, and outreach during this time. Your kindness and compassion means the world to us. #ThankYou”

Melina, who lives in the LA area, had been unreachable since the wildfire crisis began. We are glad she’s been located and is safe.