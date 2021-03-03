Melina was a guest on Vickie Guerrero’s podcast to talk about a wide range of topics.

During it, she was asked who she would want as her final opponent for her retirement match. This is where she named WWE’s Mickie James.

“It’s crazy because it’s a hard thing to choose. It all depends on the moment and whatnot. I always say… I always thought that if I were to have a retirement match, I would want it to be against Mickie [James] because it’s a bookend to my career, you know? And my first real storyline, when it comes to OVW, when it comes to winning the championship for the first time, it all began with Mickie and to have that as a bookend would be beautiful, beautiful. But I know people are like, ‘No! I wanna hear one of the newbies –’ not the newbies. They’re new to me but established to them and I get a lot for Sasha [Banks] and Naomi. I’d like to go against Charlotte [Flair], Asuka, and it’s like yes, I don’t know because I could see my character working with anybody and having an incredible match with any of them because they’re just unique and they’re so filled with passion and athleticism that I’m like, ‘Oh, I could see anything.’”