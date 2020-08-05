Melina On What It Was Like To Work With A Studio Audience For NWA

During her interview with Instinct Culture, Melina spoke on her experience working for a studio audience with the NWA. Here’s what she had to say:

It was so different. At first it was like the initial, you’re used to going out of a curtain with music and everything and you’re vibing off the music, but then you go out of this curtain and there is no music. So in that moment, I thought, uh, it makes you pull out different tools in your brain and abilities where I’m like, why do I need music to know who I am? I’m Melina. I was walking out there, I don’t need music. So it was interesting to see that feeling and the ability to get emotion without having to need these extra tools, and the crowd, even though it’s a small audience, studio audience, they were amazing.

You can listen below:

Credit: Instinct Culture. H/T 411Mania.