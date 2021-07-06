During her interview with Metro, Melina spoke on the state of women’s wrestling. Here’s what she had to say:

What the women now do not realize – as much as they’re gonna bash me for, “Oh you’re too old, you’re this, you’re that”. Some girls are like, “No we praise you” and others are like, “What is she still doing round?” I’m like, OK. You remember that what you have today is because of women like me, the women of the best. And you remember that how you’re treating me now is the way you’re gonna be treated in your future. So what I’m fighting for now is because there needs to be someone representing. Respect the people who get in the ring with you, regardless of their gender, age, or anything. Have respect because I’m fighting for your future. Because some of us love this business so much that as much as we wanna walk from it, we don’t. That doesn’t mean you don’t have a purpose in this business, in this career. You still have a place in it. You will forever have a place in it and I will fight for that until the end of my time.’

You can check out the interview HERE.

Credit: Metro.