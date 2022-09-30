WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has praised Melina and her abilities in the past. While appearing on MCW Backstage Pass, Melina discussed how Hart’s praises made her feel.

“Incredible,” Melina said. “Some people could hate Bret. A lot of people love him and I love him because he is a nice person. He does teach and he’s given his life and his heart to wrestling. Him and his entire family and I have so much respect for that and I do believe he deserves his credit and to have him … say that, means the world to me.”

“Him saying that – I could never wrestle again and I’ll be okay,” she said.