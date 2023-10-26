Melina made an appearance on Wrestling Shoot Interviews to discuss a wide range of topics.

The former WWE star recalled a 2011 Divas Championship #1 Contender’s Battle Royal during the interview. Gail Kim eliminated herself from the match and decided to quit WWE, which upset Vince McMahon. The following night at the “WWE SmackDown” taping, McMahon encountered former WWE Divas Champion Melina Perez and, fueled by his anger, he chose to terminate her employment.

“I was in Gorilla [Position] and Vince was passing by and he stopped and he turned and he looked at me and he said, ‘You have a good night.’ “I was like, ‘Holy f***, I’m getting fired,'” Melina said, with Kim’s outburst from the night before still fresh in her mind. “He just said ‘f*** you’ to me, but with a good night,” Melina said.

The former WWE Women’s Champion believes that McMahon was in a firing mood and seeing her backstage put the crosshairs on her. Days later, Melina was released by WWE.

“As soon as he said, ‘Have a good night,’ I knew I was marked.”

