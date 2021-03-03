Melina was a guest on Vickie Guerrero’s podcast to talk about a wide range of topics.

During it, she noted that while she wants another run, she needs to undergo ACL surgery. She had been rumored to make a WWE return last year, but even though the two sides had talks, a deal couldn’t be worked out.

“Of course I want to [do another run]. The sad part is I was told that I have — well basically, my ACL is hanging by a thread I think. I need to call the doctor and have them explain it to me, but that’s what was explained to them. They’re like, ‘No, her ACL is shot.’ I’m like, ‘Oh my goodness, I’ve been working on this knee and I didn’t even know this.’ So I need surgery and the thing is I don’t when I’m gonna get surgery, when I’m able to do that and by the time I do that and I heal, will I still be able to come back? Will my body still hold up? Will I still look the part and what sucks is people still — they don’t care — they’re judgmental when it comes to how a woman looks and it’s like ah, men get older, they could be in their 50s and 60s and still wrestle but if you’re a woman, it’s like, ‘Oh no’ and then you hear people cut promos on how — this is another thing that I think is funny too; you hear the young generation calling out people, ‘Oh, they’re old, they’re this, oh, you just wanna relive your glory days’ and I think, ‘Are you serious?’ I think about the things I said, even if it’s just in-character when I was Melina back in the day and I think, ‘How did no veteran step up and cut a greenhorn down?’ You know what I mean? And the reality of life and in general is that when you’re young, you have all the confidence, no fear, all this stuff. You do and that’s a plus but when you’re older, you’re wiser, smarter and have experience. So in reality, a veteran could kick your ass. That’s the reality.”