Melina says she doesn’t want to adapt to the new style of wrestling.

The former two-time WWE Divas Champion and three-time WWE Women’s Champion discussed this topic during a recent virtual signing with the Asylum Wrestling Store. In her chat, Melina explained how much she loves the storytelling aspect of the business, and it feels it has taken a backseat to athleticism. She adds that it’s not that she couldn’t change, but it makes her sad to think that those days are closer to being over. Highlights are below.

Says she doesn’t have the bug anymore because of how wrestling has changed:

It’s in me but it’s not (Melina responded to the idea of not having the in-ring ‘bug’ anymore). I think wrestling has changed now and it’s not that I don’t — I can’t adapt. I guess it’s I don’t want to adapt. I love storylines and characters and details and all this stuff and I was blessed that WWE allowed me to invoke these moments for me.

Feels like storytelling is the most important part of the sport:

That’s a time, I don’t think, unless you’re in a — I don’t know. You’re connected to somebody and — the politics. I guess I’m not great with the politics where I don’t have an ‘in’ to have somebody write these things and help me create together but every time I do something and the story or character just is so weak, it depresses me. It makes me think, this is not the wrestling I know and love and it makes me hate working, because I want magic, I wanna do this, I wanna do that, all of it and it just makes me sad.

Melina has not competed since September 2022. It was in this same virtual signing that she discussed working with Mercedes Moné in the 2022 Royal Rumble. You can check that out here.

