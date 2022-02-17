Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Nashville featured two fun cameos that movie and television fans will love.

Sitting in the crowd was actress Melissa Joan Hart, who is best known for her work in the sitcom Sabrina The Teenage Witch and feature films like Drive Me Crazy.

Also appearing was actor Martin Kove, who many will recognize as the evil sensei John Kreese from the classic movie, The Karate Kid, and the film’s hit spin-off series, Cobra Kai. While Hart was just sitting in the crowd, Kove did a segment with AEW women’s champion Britt Baker, which you can check out below.