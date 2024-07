AEW with a great pickup.

Melissa Santos announced on her Instagram account that she has joined AEW’s broadcast team. She writes, “Did you miss me? Thank you @aew for the opportunity and to those who helped make this happen. Grateful. Now let’s get to work.”

Wrestling fans know Santos from her work as a ring announcer in Lucha Underground, then as an interviewer in IMPACT (now TNA) Wrestling. She is married to AEW star and former TNA World Champion, Brian Cage.