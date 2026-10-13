Dave Meltzer believes NJPW is using its current run of AEW guest appearances to build Yota Tsuji and other homegrown stars toward Wrestle Kingdom 21. Kenny Omega against Tsuji and Will Ospreay against Callum Newman are potential Tokyo Dome directions in his assessment, though neither match has been announced.

Omega returned at King of Pro Wrestling and challenged IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Tsuji, as WrestlingHeadlines reported. He also proposed a non-title three-way match involving Tsuji and Oleg Boltin in Hiroshima, leaving a possible path toward a later singles championship match.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer reasoned that the non-title three-way could preserve Omega versus Tsuji for Wrestle Kingdom. He stressed that his preferred booking and his prediction about what NJPW will do are different.

“If Omega was going back there, I would think that the way to do it is have him beat Tsuji and then Tsuji finally beats him later, rather than Tsuji beating him first. It feels like he’s not going to get the title, because the first match is the non-title, which he could win. Then at the Dome, I guess the idea, he can win at the Dome. I just think with New Japan, when they do the outsider thing, the best business is the outsider winning at first, and then have the home promotion guy chase him and beat him a couple of months later. But I don’t think that’s happening. I think Tsuji’s not going to lose the title and probably beat Omega. I would not book it that way, but you don’t know how many dates you’ve got with Omega.”

Meltzer said Omega’s stature with the Japanese audience can make a Tsuji victory meaningful. He also compared Omega’s potential role with earlier programs involving Ospreay and MJF.

“His role in the end is to get Yota Tsuji over more. That’s the same thing his role was with Will Ospreay, the same thing his role was with MJF. I would probably have him win it because I think that it makes Tsuji look better to have to chase it and then beat him, because beating him is a big deal. He’s a big-time superstar legend. I think that to the fans of New Japan, Omega represents that feeling of when it was great. He and Okada were the key guys when it was great.”

The same King of Pro Wrestling show advanced tension between Ospreay and Newman. Meltzer believes naming Newman as Ospreay’s partner for a future NEVER Openweight Six-Man Championship opportunity creates an opening for their United Empire conflict to escalate.

“They said afterwards he wanted a shot at the tag team titles, and they basically said, ‘We’ll give it to you, but we’re picking your partner,’ and it’s Callum Newman. They’ve been at a cold war over the United Empire for months now. So that’s the perfect spot for the two finally turning on each other, which they haven’t officially done yet. Everyone thinks it’s coming. That’s November, so it’s perfect, because that’s the angle right before the Tokyo Dome. The Tokyo Dome is the place for the Will Ospreay-Callum Newman match. It’s not announced, it’s not official.”

Meltzer also discussed MJF’s challenge to Ryohei Oiwa and Jon Moxley’s renewed rivalry with Shingo Takagi. He sees recognizable AEW names as opponents who can give NJPW’s next generation higher-profile victories and fresh matches.

“The best way to get Tsuji over is to beat AEW guys. If MJF goes there with Oiwa, he should beat Oiwa to set up a match with Tsuji, I think. I don’t know that’s what they’re doing, but I think that’s what they should be doing. Then he does have to lose to Tsuji at some point.”

These are Meltzer’s interpretations of NJPW’s developing stories. The promotion has not announced a complete Wrestle Kingdom 21 card.

The same episode also addressed WWE’s planned Crown Jewel trip. WrestlingHeadlines covered Meltzer’s safety assessment separately.

Source: Wrestling Observer Radio, October 12, 2026.