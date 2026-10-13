Dave Meltzer believes Penta is a stronger choice for a WWE World Championship run than LA Knight in 2026. Following Penta’s Money in the Bank win, Meltzer also argued that a cash-in on SmackDown could provide WWE with greater measurable television value.

Penta captured the men’s Money in the Bank contract Saturday in New Orleans and presented a customized “Dinero En El Banco” briefcase on Monday’s Raw. WrestlingHeadlines covered his ladder match win and his appearance on Raw.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Garrett Gonzales suggested Penta could choose a future date and venue for his cash-in. Meltzer favored waiting until after WrestleMania and explained why SmackDown would be his preferred destination.

“It’s probably best to wait until after WrestleMania anyway. But if Oba is the champion, it’s going to be pretty hard for them to book anyone to beat Oba. That’s why I think that it’s probably better for him to beat the SmackDown champion, especially because, for the good of the company financially, he’s a lot better off on SmackDown, where him as world champion would make a difference in the ratings the way it would not so much on Raw. It would obviously help in Mexico on Raw, but the only number that you see is this conglomerated number. In the United States, it would help there too, of course, but you don’t see that number so much, whereas the SmackDown number you see, and he can be a difference maker there because they’re counting Hispanic viewers so much more, and he’s over.”

That is Meltzer’s business assessment, not a report that WWE has decided to move Penta or book him to defeat a SmackDown champion. Penta has not announced a cash-in date or opponent.

Meltzer then contrasted Penta with LA Knight as a potential world champion. He cited the audience performance of Penta’s September match against Roman Reigns in Mexico City, which WrestlingHeadlines reported drew 3.1 million global Netflix views.

“When they do the LA Knight thing, my thought was, okay, you got Penta or you got LA Knight as your choice to be a world champion. In 2026, Penta’s the guy, not LA Knight. The early Netflix numbers for King of the Ring were nothing spectacular. The numbers for Penta and Roman Reigns were absolutely spectacular.”

Meltzer was making a comparison between two popular wrestlers, not reporting that they are competing for a specific announced title opportunity. Penta’s cash-in target, timing and outcome remain unannounced.

The same episode also addressed WWE’s planned Crown Jewel trip. WrestlingHeadlines covered Meltzer’s safety assessment separately.

Source: Wrestling Observer Radio, October 12, 2026.