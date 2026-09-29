Dave Meltzer believes Big Cass’ loss to Dragon Lee on Monday’s Raw could be an indication that WWE has already cooled on plans to establish Cass as a major singles performer.

Dragon Lee defeated Cass on the September 28 episode by escaping a chokeslam attempt and catching the returning heavyweight with a sunset flip.

WrestlingHeadlines covered the match as part of the complete Raw results.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said the identity of the winner immediately stood out to him.

“They would never let Cass, if they had plans for him, lose to Dragon Lee.”

Meltzer was not critical of the quality of the match itself.

He considered it Cass’ strongest match since returning to WWE, but questioned what the finish suggested about the company’s current expectations for him.

The loss follows several recent defeats for Cass. Je’Von Evans also defeated him during WWE’s South American live-event tour and in a Money in the Bank qualifier earlier this month.

One loss does not establish that WWE has formally abandoned a push, and Meltzer did not report that a WWE source told him Cass’ singles run had been canceled.

His conclusion was based on how WWE traditionally books wrestlers it intends to protect.

Meltzer then raised the possibility of Cass eventually needing his longtime tag-team partner, Enzo Amore, back alongside him.

“I think Cass may need Enzo.”

Cass returned to WWE without Amore and was initially presented as a more serious singles performer.

The two became one of WWE’s most recognizable teams during their original run before separating in 2017.

Meltzer’s comments do not establish that WWE is pursuing Amore, that negotiations have taken place or that WWE has made a decision to reunite the team.

For now, the supportable development is Meltzer’s belief that the Dragon Lee finish is a negative sign for Cass’ singles positioning, despite what he considered an improved in-ring performance.

If you use any portion of the Dave Meltzer quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling Observer Radio, with a h/t to Ringside News for the transcription.