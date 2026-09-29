Dave Meltzer believes WWE’s decision to air Worlds Collide directly against AEW Dynamite is part of a broader effort to damage AEW’s television ratings and eventually make its next media-rights renewal more difficult.

WrestlingHeadlines previously reported that WWE plans to continue scheduling programming opposite AEW events. WWE also confirmed that the taped Worlds Collide special will premiere Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET on YouTube, giving it a one-hour head start on Dynamite.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said he believes the long-term objective extends beyond winning one night of wrestling viewership.

“Ultimately, the goal is that they don’t get renewed.”

Meltzer’s argument is that weakening AEW’s television audience could eventually affect the promotion when its media rights come up for negotiation.

He does not expect one edition of Worlds Collide to meaningfully damage AEW on its own. Meltzer described the likely immediate impact as small, but said the strategy behind starting WWE’s show an hour earlier was straightforward.

“We’ll get the one hour jump on them.”

WWE has not publicly stated that preventing an AEW television renewal is the reason for its scheduling strategy. That conclusion is Meltzer’s interpretation of WWE’s continued counterprogramming.

The September 30 head-to-head has also taken on a much different context since WWE announced the Worlds Collide broadcast time.

AEW President Tony Khan has confirmed that Wednesday’s Dynamite will be devoted to the life and career of PAC, who passed away over the weekend at age 40.

The tribute announcement came after WWE had already established its 7 p.m. ET Worlds Collide premiere. As of Tuesday, WWE’s official event page continues to advertise the same start time.

That means Worlds Collide is currently scheduled to run directly into an AEW broadcast that is no longer simply a post-All Out episode of Dynamite, but a memorial show for one of AEW’s original roster members.

WrestlingHeadlines previously covered Khan remembering PAC as a wrestler and person who “defined excellence.”

If you use any portion of the Dave Meltzer quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling Observer Radio, with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.